Police respond to six overdoses on Sunday
Published Monday, April 12, 2021 12:34PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they responded to six overdose calls on Sunday.
In a tweet on Monday afternoon, officials said they're "reminding the public that street drugs are unpredictable."
"If you suspect that someone is overdosing, call 911 and administer Naloxone," the tweet said in part.
The Region of Waterloo's overdose monitoring report says emergency services have responded to 380 overdose-related calls so far this year.