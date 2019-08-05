Featured
Police respond to reports of man carrying assault-style weapon
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 11:46AM EDT
A man is facing numerous charges after police responded to witness reports of someone carrying an assault-style gun on Sunday.
Police say the reports came from a Kitchener plaza at Ottawa Street North and Weber Street East.
The weapon was determined to be a replica assault rifle.
The 25-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, breach of weapons prohibition, breach of probation and possession of heroin.
No injuries were reported.