A man is facing numerous charges after police responded to witness reports of someone carrying an assault-style gun on Sunday.

Police say the reports came from a Kitchener plaza at Ottawa Street North and Weber Street East.

The weapon was determined to be a replica assault rifle.

The 25-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, breach of weapons prohibition, breach of probation and possession of heroin.

No injuries were reported.