Police respond to pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken into custody after officers got a call about a pharmacy robbery in Kitchener.
In a tweet posted at 11:43 a.m., police said to expected an increased officer presence in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.
Police have not said if anyone was hurt.
It comes around two months after a pharmacy at the same intersection was robbed by two men with knives.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kitchener Top Stories
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | Key moments in the Jeffrey Sloka case
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
WATCH | What Hurricane Idalia looks like from the International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Apple to host fall event on Sept. 12, analysts expect new iPhones
Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.
Women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
Yellowknife on 'Phase 3' of re-entry plan. Here's what that means
With a major fire being held away from Yellowknife, the city has kickstarted plans to return evacuees to their homes. Here's what to know.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: These conservative politicians claim they're protecting kids, but they're making victims of them
In his column for CTVNews.ca, for NDP leader Tom Mulcair calls out senior politicians he accuses of using the issue of gender identity to gain support of certain voters, at the expense of the fundamental right to equality.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
London
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
Camera found in Airbnb, London man charged with voyeurism
A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.
Two of three youths charged following robbery and assault: LPS
Two young Londoners have been arrested and police are looking for a third following a robbery in the east end of the city.
Windsor
‘This win is a nice bonus’: Windsor grandfather wins $100,000 playing Encore
A Windsor grandfather said his family thought it was a scam when he first told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
What to do with downed trees, waste after region's destructive storms
After powerful thunderstorms ripped through the region last week, the City of Windsor is reminding residents of upcoming yard waste collection dates.
Unifor to name Detroit Three target company Tuesday
Unifor plans to announce the union’s Detroit Three target company Tuesday in its current round of negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
Barrie
MP pens letter urging Owen Sound homicide suspects to surrender
As the City of Owen Sound continues to mourn the passing of Sharif Rahman, a beloved community member and local business owner, following a violent assault by three patrons earlier this month, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff released a letter urging the suspects to come forward.
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Innisfil: Driver, 90, charged
Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions in Innisfil just hours apart as police urge motorists to watch out for each other.
Young driver clocked speeding 181km/h on Hwy 400 charged with stunt driving
Police say they nabbed a young driver speeding well over the limit along the southbound lanes on Highway 400.
Northern Ontario
Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station
A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
Ottawa
BREAKING
Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams
The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its inaugural season and its original six teams Tuesday. Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto are part of the league, along with three cities in the U.S.
-
Renfrew OPP investigating fatal crash near Cobden, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Cobden, Ont.
Toronto
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
Ontario elementary teachers take next steps ahead of strike vote
A union representing elementary teachers and education workers in Ontario is taking the next step in its bargaining process ahead of a strike vote in the fall.
Montreal
At least 37,000 tickets handed out in Quebec school zones in 2022: police
Quebec municipal police officers handed out at least 37,000 tickets to motorists for failing to observe road safety in school zones in 2022.
Quebec boy acquitted of assault after 'teasing' sister as they were watching movie
A child has been acquitted of assaulting his younger stepsister after what a Quebec judge deemed to be a harmless bit of teasing.
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
Atlantic
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
Cape Breton man charged in connection to dog’s death following reports it was dragged from a truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Winnipeg
Wildfire smoke blanketing parts of southern Manitoba on Tuesday
A number of southern Manitoba communities are experiencing smoky conditions on Tuesday morning.
Bob Barker's little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
Safety upgrades coming to Manitoba highway intersection where elder killed in hit-and-run
An intersection of a busy Manitoba highway is set to undergo safety improvements after a community elder was hit and killed there last spring.
Calgary
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
Missing hiker found dead on Cascade Mountain
Police say a hiker who went missing over the weekend in Banff National Park has been found dead, but officials say the death is not suspicious.
Stolen tools, stolen identification and weapons seized in Cochrane bust
A Cochrane man faces several charges in connection with a large amount of stolen tools, identity documents, weapons and drugs seized by police last week.
Edmonton
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
B.C. tribunal orders Kelowna bar to compensate drag performer
An LGBTQ2S+ bar in Kelowna has been ordered to pay a local drag performer $1,100 after it failed to compensate them for entertainment that was provided last summer.
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.