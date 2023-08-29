Police respond to pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken into custody after officers got a call about a pharmacy robbery in Kitchener.

In a tweet posted at 11:43 a.m., police said to expected an increased officer presence in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

It comes around two months after a pharmacy at the same intersection was robbed by two men with knives.

This is a developing story and will be updated.