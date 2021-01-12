Advertisement
Police respond to male barricaded in residence
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 3:37PM EST
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are currently at the scene of a male barricaded inside a Waterloo home.
Officials tweeted about the incident at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say it's happening at Lester Street and Hickory Street West.
Residents are asked to avoid the area due to an increased police presence.