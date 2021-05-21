Advertisement
Police respond to hit-and-run crash, diesel spill in downtown Kitchener
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 1:45PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 2:01PM EDT
Emergency crews respond to a diesel spill in downtown Kitchener (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Emergency crews responded to a hit-and-run collision in downtown Kitchener on Friday afternoon.
In a tweet, officials said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. A truck hit a concrete barrier and fuel spilled on the roadway.
King Street is closed at Queen Street, and Benton Street is closed between King and Charles Streets, according to police.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.