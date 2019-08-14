

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A firearm call drew a heavy police presence as officers responded to the incident in the university area of Waterloo.

Tactical teams responded to the report at an apartment building on Hickory Street on Tuesday afternoon.

No firearm was found, but police answered the call in full force.

They say they're taking calls like this very seriously, especially in light of the recent increase in violence in the area.

Officers surrounded the building entirely before entering.

One witness says they saw police scaling the side of the building, and police confirmed that they secured the roof of the building.

Around 1:15 p.m., a CTV Kitchener reporter saw police lead a woman away from the scene in handcuffs.

Officials say they're investigating why the phone call was made in the first place.