Police respond to fatal crash near Milverton
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 12:44PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 1:49PM EDT
Provincial police close a road near Milverton while they investigate a fatal crash
KITCHENER -- Provincial police responded to a fatal crash near Milverton on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Perth County Line 72 and Road 131 shortly before 11 a.m.
Police said they expect to be at the scene for several hours while they complete their investigation.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
