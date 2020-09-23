Advertisement
Police respond to crash between motorcycle and car
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 6:55PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:17PM EDT
Police respond to a crash on Fairway Road on Sept. 23, 2020 (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Wednesday evening.
Police tweeted about the crash around 6:20 p.m. Officials said it occurred in the area of Fairway Road South near Wilson Avenue.
Fairway Road was closed in both directions between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.