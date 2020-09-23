KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Wednesday evening.

Police tweeted about the crash around 6:20 p.m. Officials said it occurred in the area of Fairway Road South near Wilson Avenue.

Currently on scene in the area of Fairway Road S near Wilson Avenue investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and car. Fairway Road is closed in both directions between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CRWyJT9XAE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 23, 2020

Fairway Road was closed in both directions between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.