Police respond to collision between cyclist, vehicle
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:51PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police responded to a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials tweeted about the crash at King Street East and Cedar Street in Kitchener around 3:30 p.m.
Police said people should "expect heavy delays" and are asked to avoid the area.
There's no word on any injuries at this point.