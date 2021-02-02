KITCHENER -- Regional police are issuing a warning after more than three dozen suspected drug overdose calls in a single week.

Officials said that between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, officers responded to a total of 37 suspected overdose calls.

The most recent call was on Feb. 1 and happened in the area of King Street North in Waterloo. That overdose turned deadly.

In a news release, police said that it involved purple fentanyl.

Officials are reminding the public that street drugs are unpredictable. They're asking anyone who uses to do so with someone else, or at the Consumption and Treatment Site in Kitchener.