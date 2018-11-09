

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police put out a press release on Nov. 9 asking the public for new information in the 2014 murder of Patsy Lewis.

Lewis was found deceased in her residence on Sept. 30, 2014. She was 61.

Over four years later, the investigation is still open, and police are seeking new information to help.

Police had set up a command post outside 1541 Gordon Street and spent several days in the area after finding the 61-year-old’s body on Sept. 30, 2014.

At the time, police said that they had entered Lewis’ residence because they were looking for another person for unrelated reasons.

That person was eventually found and dealt with for the initial matter.

Police have maintained that they consider her death to be a homicide, but have not elaborated on why or released a cause of death.

“To preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the cause of death will not be released, nor will any specific details pertaining to the investigation itself,” a press release read.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact Detective Cst. S. Wright with the Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7330.