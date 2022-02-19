Police report multiple crashes and closures as snow storm rolls through Waterloo Region

Waterloo regional police reported multiple crashes within Waterloo Region, resulting in road closures in the midst of Saturday's snow storm.

As of 12:00 p.m., Environment Canada had a snow squall warning in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with surrounding areas under a blizzard warning.

Around five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall through Saturday afternoon with winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police tweeted that Line 86 has been closed between Road 116 and Manser Road for a collision investigation.

No further information was given on the crash.

ROAD CLOSURE: Line 86 from Road 116 to Manser Rd is closed for a collision investigation. Blowing wind is reducing visibility to near zero, especially in rural areas. Please use caution if required to travel the region today. pic.twitter.com/9DTVXJ6REA — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 19, 2022

In a tweet posted around 11:30 a.m., police reported that Arthur Street South is closed from Sawmill Road to Listowel Road for a crash investigation.

No details were released on the crash.

ROAD CLOSURE: Arthur St S is closed from Sawmill Rd to Listowel Rd for a collision investigation. Inclement weather is making road conditions very poor. Please avoid unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/Ze9DxWkNwR — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 19, 2022

At 12:03 p.m., police said Trussler Road was closed from Highway 7/8 to Ottawa Street South following a collision.

Ottawa Street South was also closed from Trussler Road to Prosperity Drive.

Both roadways were reopened less than an hour later.

ROAD RE-OPENING: Trussler Rd between Hwy 7 8 and Ottawa St S has re-opened following earlier collision investigation. Ottawa St S from Trussler Rd to Prosperity Dr has also re-opened. Thank you for your patience. — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 19, 2022

Police are warning motorists of poor road conditions due to blowing wind and reduced visibility. The public is asked to use caution when traveling and avoid unnecessary travel.