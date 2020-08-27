KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking to identify three people in connection to a robbery in Waterloo.

The robbery happened on Aug. 14 in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Wild Ginger Avenue at around midnight.

Police said at the time that a man was robbed by three others after being threatened with a knife. The victim wasn't injured.

Now, almost two weeks later, police have released surveillance video that shows three people running to a white four-door sedan. In the video, the car is sitting in a parking lot with its doors open. The three people climb in and drive off.

Continue to investigate a robbery that occurred on Aug 14, near Laurelwood Dr & Wild Ginger Ave in Waterloo. Police are looking to identify the individuals involved. Anyone with info is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777

More:https://t.co/kgjngELtWH

Police had previously said that the suspects fled the area in a white sedan.

The suspects are described as follows:

Male, brown, 20-30 years old; 5' 9" with square-framed glasses and a long silver chain;

Male, white, 20-30 years old; 6' tall with a muscular build, wearing a white tank top; and

The last suspect is only described as being male.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.