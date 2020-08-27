Advertisement
Police release video of people running to car after robbery in Waterloo
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:37AM EDT
Police have released video that shows three people running to this car and driving off near the time of a robbery in Waterloo. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking to identify three people in connection to a robbery in Waterloo.
The robbery happened on Aug. 14 in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Wild Ginger Avenue at around midnight.
Police said at the time that a man was robbed by three others after being threatened with a knife. The victim wasn't injured.
Now, almost two weeks later, police have released surveillance video that shows three people running to a white four-door sedan. In the video, the car is sitting in a parking lot with its doors open. The three people climb in and drive off.
Police had previously said that the suspects fled the area in a white sedan.
The suspects are described as follows:
- Male, brown, 20-30 years old; 5' 9" with square-framed glasses and a long silver chain;
- Male, white, 20-30 years old; 6' tall with a muscular build, wearing a white tank top; and
- The last suspect is only described as being male.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.