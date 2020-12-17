Advertisement
Police release video of another suspicious Waterloo fire
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:26PM EST
Police are looking for the person in this video in relation to a suspicious fire (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're trying to identify a person shown in a video of a suspicious fire from November.
The incident happened on Nov. 28 on Fern Crescent in Waterloo. The suspect set a burlap-covered tree on fire.
Police say they're investigating this incident as part of a string of suspicious fires that occurred in the city over the past four months.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.