KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're trying to identify a person shown in a video of a suspicious fire from November.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 on Fern Crescent in Waterloo. The suspect set a burlap-covered tree on fire.

Police say they're investigating this incident as part of a string of suspicious fires that occurred in the city over the past four months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.