Police release vehicle image in connection to Cambridge home invasion case

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have released an image of a vehicle in connection to a home invasion in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Albert Street around 1:45 a.m. In a news release, police said three men armed with a machete, handgun and hatchet forced their way into the home. A man inside the home suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said they believe this was a targeted incident.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a black Dodge Journey on Highway 24 heading south.

On Thursday, police released an image of a vehicle in connection to the incident and asked for the public's help in identifying the make, model, and who the driver is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.