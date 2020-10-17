KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service have released an image and name of a suspect in a fatal Cambridge shooting.

WRPS were called to a residence on Birkinshaw Road just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police later added that the call came from inside the home.

On scene in area of Birkinshaw Road in Cambridge after reports of shots fired.



One male is deceased.



There will be a large police presence in the area throughout the night.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/wyr9ByV2z2 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 18, 2020

A 19-year-old was reportedly found by police at the scene with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

"Many people were terrified," said Isabella Kik, a Cambridge resident who lives nearby. "Everyone was asking what the heck is going on? Are we safe?

"It wasn't until after 11 or 12 that we found out that someone was shot."

Neighbours of the residence who didn't wish to be identified tell CTV News they didn't hear anything anything at the time of the shooting as well.

"I feel terrible because this shouldn't happen to anyone," said Kik. "No family should have to go through this."

On Sunday morning, WRPS say they have grounds to arrest 18-year-old Alex Resendes for second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

"If he is to see this, we do request you speak to counsel and turn yourself in as soon as possible," said Const. Andre Johnson of the WRPS.

Police add that the suspect and victim, who has not been identified, were known to each other, but did not say what they think happened before the shooting.

Continuing to investigate homicide in Cambridge.



We have formed grounds to arrest Alex Resendes, 18, from Cambridge for second-degree murder.



Do not approach if seen. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with information.



More here: https://t.co/nFO0V8drF0. pic.twitter.com/P4uKmA9AQg — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 18, 2020

Officials add that it is in the interest of community safety to release his name, photo, and seek the public's help finding him.

Resendes is described as 5'8, thin build, wearing dark running shoes, khaki or blue jeans, and no shirt when he was last seen on Myers Road and Hwy. 24.

A large police presence is expected to remain in the area for several days as the investigation continues.

Major crimes unit, detectives, forensics, canine unit, and a remotely piloted vehicle are all being utilized to locate the suspect, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact WRPS Major Crime branch at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If people see Resendes they are asked not to approach him but instead call 911.

WRPS told CTV News at the scene this is the 12th shooting and seventh homicide of 2020.

With reporting from Zayn Jinah