Police release photos of suspect in Kitchener break-in

Police say the suspect broke into an apartment on Old Carriage Drive around 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service) Police say the suspect broke into an apartment on Old Carriage Drive around 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver