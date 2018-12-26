

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break and enter in Cambridge.

They say a man knocked at the front door of a home on Cooper Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When he received no response, the man went through a fence and into the backyard.

He then broke into a shed.

The man fled after he was confronted by the homeowner.

Police have released a photo of the man which was taken by a security camera.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police.