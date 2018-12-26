Featured
Police release photo of man wanted for break and enter
Photo of a man wanted for a break and enter in Cambridge. (WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 7:29PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break and enter in Cambridge.
They say a man knocked at the front door of a home on Cooper Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
When he received no response, the man went through a fence and into the backyard.
He then broke into a shed.
The man fled after he was confronted by the homeowner.
Police have released a photo of the man which was taken by a security camera.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police.