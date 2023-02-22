Police release new numbers in province-wide human trafficking investigations

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are releasing new information in their joint human trafficking investigations.

The intelligence-led joint forces strategy (IJFS) consists of 21 different police forces, including Waterloo regional police, and was formed in December 2021.

Since its inception, OPP said they have conducted 65 investigations and helped 61 victims of human trafficking.

According to police, the joint strategy has led to 72 human trafficking charges and 167 additional charges to 28 people.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 12 to 47 years old and the accused ranged in age from 18 to 44 years old.

The officer in charge of the strategy said since the investigations are cross-jurisdictional, the geographic location of Waterloo region has played a crucial role in their investigations.

"Waterloo is a key partner in our efforts,” said Detective Inspector Jordan Whitesell.

“Being located on the 401 corridor, that is a key location point for our efforts against human trafficking and so Waterloo with their investigator has participated in a number of investigations that have had an impact across the province."

Police also released a video with the goal of educating people about human trafficking and debunking myths about the crime.

Police said if you see something suspicious, trust your instincts and report it to them. They also urged victims to come forward.