Police release images of masked armed robbery suspect in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have released photos of a masked suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.

According to a news release, officers were called to an armed robbery at a business in the area of River and Fairway Roads around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man went into the business, took out a knife and handgun, demanded money, and ran off with cash.

The suspect was described as a male, around 5'10, with a heavy build, wearing blue shoes, black pants, a hooded jacket with white lettering on the sleeve and a black mask.

Images released by police also show a figure wearing blue gloves holding what appears to be a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777 ext. 8255) or anonymously with Crime Stoppers. (1-800-222-8477).