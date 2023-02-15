Police release images of masked armed robbery suspect in Kitchener

Images released by WRPS in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS) Images released by WRPS in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver