Police release images connected to road rage stabbing

Waterloo regional police have released pictures of a vehicle believed to be involved in a road rage stabbing earlier this month.

On March 6, 2023, at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive.

Police said the two drivers got into an argument and a 24-year-old driver was stabbed and sent to hospital.

Both vehicles were travelling north on Homer Watson Boulevard at the time of the incident.

Police are looking for a vehicle described as a white Infinity Q50.