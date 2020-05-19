KITCHENER -- The Wellington County OPP has recovered the body of a man who went missing in the Elora Quarry on Sunday.

Police first responded to a report of a possible drowning at around 5 p.m.

It was reported that the man had gone swimming, went under water and failed to resurface.

Later that evening, the underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of 20-year-old John Howell, of Amherstburg.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says the quarry is currently closed for the season.

The park closes annually from Labour Day until June 1.

Police are still investigating the incident.