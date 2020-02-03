KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have recovered a truck, trailer, and skid steer that were reported stolen last week.

According to officials, the equipment theft was reported at a business located in Wilmot Township on Friday.

The stolen items were later located on Conservation Drive in Waterloo, along with a trailer and mini excavator, which were reported stolen from Oxford County.

Police estimate the value of these items to be around $80,000.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.