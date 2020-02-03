Police recover $80K of stolen property in Waterloo
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 10:06AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have recovered a truck, trailer, and skid steer that were reported stolen last week.
According to officials, the equipment theft was reported at a business located in Wilmot Township on Friday.
The stolen items were later located on Conservation Drive in Waterloo, along with a trailer and mini excavator, which were reported stolen from Oxford County.
Police estimate the value of these items to be around $80,000.
The investigation is still ongoing and police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.