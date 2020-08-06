KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have recovered half a million dollars-worth of stolen winter tires after executing a search warrant at a North York storage facility.

The tires were originally stolen on a truck and trailer that went missing from a transport company on Werlich Drive in Cambridge back in May.

According to a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service executed a warrant at the storage facility on Aug. 5 with the help of Peel Regional Police.

A photo shared by regional police shows at least 30 stacks Pirelli tires. Police have not said how many tires were actually recovered, but at least five can be seen in each stack.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing. There's no word on any charges or suspects.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.