Several people were arrested Thursday afternoon after police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Cambridge.

The dispensary bills itself as a pain and wellness clinic.

The store is located on Elgin Street North, however, this current location has not always been home to Trymz.

Police say they've raided the same operation three times, when it was located on King Street in Preston before the store moved to Elgin Street about three weeks ago.