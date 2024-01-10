Police question suspect in murder of Six Nations man in Miami

Police in Miami say they’ve identified and questioned a suspect in the homicide of a man from Six Nations of the Grand River.

Dylan Isaacs, 30, was fatally shot on Sunday, shortly after leaving the Hard Rock Stadium where he had gone to watch his favourite team, the Buffalo Bills, play the Miami Dolphins.

In a release Tuesday, Miami Gardens Police said their preliminary investigation revealed Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after the game when they got in an altercation with the driver of silver Honda Accord.

Isaacs’ mother, Susan Isaacs told CTV News the car had bumped Isaacs.

“Dylan confronted him,” Susan Isaacs said in an interview Tuesday. “And they shot him – about six rounds.”

Police said the driver fled the scene and their vehicle was found the next day in Palm Beach County, around an hour north of where the shooting happened.

Officers seized the vehicle. On Tuesday, police announced a suspect had been identified and interviewed. Their name has not been released and police did not say anything about an arrest or any charges.

CTV News spoke with Isaacs’ mother and aunt Tuesday as the family waits for justice. He’s being remembered as an avid sports fan, with a big bright personality and a deep commitment to his community. They’re now focused on bringing his body home from Miami.