KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they,re in a Kitchener neighbourhood for an ongoing investigation related to a shooting in April.

On Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m., officials tweeted officers were performing the investigation in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court.

Officials say the investigation is in relation to a shooting that occurred in the area on April 22.

Several people have been taken into custody, police said.

They're asking the public to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.