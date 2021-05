KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police preformed a joint investigation with Woodstock police in a number of areas on Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region posted at 5:50 a.m., people can expect to see a police presence at Baldwin Street and Francis Street in Tillsonburg, Fourth Street in Straffordville, College Line in Elgin County, and James Street in Woodstock.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but provided no other details about the nature of the investigation.

In an email to CTV News a spokesperson for the OPP said there are no street closures associated with the investigation and they will release more details when they become available.

It’s unclear how long officers are expected to remain on scene.