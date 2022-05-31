Police on scene of reported bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., police there will be an increased police presence in the area and asked the public to avoid it.
Police said no injuries have been reported and the investigation is being led by Waterloo regional police's robbery unit.
No other details about the incident have been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
