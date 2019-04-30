

CTV Kitchener





A fatal crash between a car and a train has closed a road near Woodstock.

Provincial police announced the crash just before noon on Tuesday. They say it happened at a railway crossing on 31st Line, north of Dundas Street in Ingersoll.

Around 1 p.m., police said the crash had been fatal.

Roads 68 to 74 will be closed while police investigate.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or who the victim was. No other injuries have been reported.

The Canadian Pacific Police Service was on scene to assist the OPP.

This is a developing story. More to come.