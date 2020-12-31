KITCHENER -- A gym in Arthur plans on staying open during the province-wide lockdown.

Staff from Futuristic Fitness in Arthur took to social media, saying members can still access the facility using a key fob system. New members are still accepted, the post said.

The lockdown started on Boxing Day and is expected to last four weeks in southern Ontario. Non-essential businesses, like gyms, were forced to close their doors for the duration.

Provincial police told CTV Kitchener they were on-scene at the gym on Thursday morning.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to the gym for comment.