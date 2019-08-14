

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Police are on scene of an ongoing situation in Waterloo.

Several officers are in the area of Hickory Street and King Street North.

Details are few, but police say it's not a safe place for residents to enter a building on the street at the moment.

Around 1:15 p.m., police led a woman away from the scene in handcuffs.

Less than 10 minutes later, police tweeted that they were on the scene of a disturbance there.

They say there will be an increased police presence in the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come…