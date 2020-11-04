KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating reports of a robbery in Kitchener.

It happened in the area of Frederick Street and Victoria Street North on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from police, the suspect was reportedly seen with a knife.

The suspect is described as a white man between age 30 and 35. He had a thin build and blonde hair, and was reportedly wearing a plaid jacket and dark pants.

If you see him, call police and do not approach him.

Officials said to expect an increased police presence in the area while they investigated.