A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly attacking police officers who were trying to calm him down.

Brantford police say it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, after the officers were called to a property on Dalhousie Street in the downtown core.

Police say they were called to the property because of a man who had been asked to leave the premises.

When officers arrived, the man allegedly punched one officer in the chin and elbowed another in the face.

A 28-year-old Brantford man is facing charges of assaulting police and breaching probation.