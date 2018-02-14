Featured
Police officers punched and elbowed; 1 man arrested
A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 10:32AM EST
A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly attacking police officers who were trying to calm him down.
Brantford police say it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, after the officers were called to a property on Dalhousie Street in the downtown core.
Police say they were called to the property because of a man who had been asked to leave the premises.
When officers arrived, the man allegedly punched one officer in the chin and elbowed another in the face.
A 28-year-old Brantford man is facing charges of assaulting police and breaching probation.