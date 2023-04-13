Police officers injured responding to call in Waterloo

The intersection of Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive in Waterloo. The intersection of Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive in Waterloo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver