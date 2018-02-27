

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer was acting lawfully when he elbowed a man in the face as he tried to arrest him, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found.

The SIU says the officer will not face charges over the Jan. 12, 2017 arrest, which occurred at a community support centre on King Street East in Kitchener and left the 41-year-old arrestee with a fractured orbital bone.

According to the SIU’s report, police were called to the property to deal with a man who had been asked to leave the premises and was refusing to leave.

A second 911 call came seven minutes later. Police were told that the man had wielded garden shears and a hammer as weapons in front of staff members.

When police arrived, the SIU found, the man threw a piece of cardboard at one officer and walked toward him with his fists clenched.

The elbow was delivered while three officers were trying to bring the man under control.

In delivering his decision, SIU director Tony Loparco said the man admitted that he was resisting arrest.

Loparco said the officer’s decision to elbow the man in the face, while more dangerous than striking other body parts, was legal given the circumstances of the situation.

The SIU’s investigation included interviews with the man and the three police officers who arrested him, as well as notes from two other police officers and interviews with two civilian witnesses. Investigators also looked at security camera footage.