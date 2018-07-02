

CTV Kitchener





A police officer was injured by a man with an axe around 1 a.m. on July 1.

A 20-year-old man struck the police cruiser window with an axe on the driver side while being arrested, smashing the window.

The officer within was hit by the axe, and suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.

The suspect fled, and the special response unit assisted in locating and arresting the male shortly after.

He faces numerous charges, including assaulting police with a weapon.