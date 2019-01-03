

CTV Kitchener





A suspect was seen fleeing from a stolen vehicle after allegedly running into a marked police cruiser in Cambridge.

It happened in the area of Cambridge Street and Thorne Street around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that officers saw the stolen black Cadillac and, when they tried to stop it, the suspect reportedly crashed into the police vehicle and fled.

The officer involved suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after, police responded to a single-vehicle collision involving the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Brook Street.

The male suspect was then seen fleeing the area.

He is described as white, around five feet 11 inches, wearing blue jeans and a blue and grey striped sweater.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.