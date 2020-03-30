KITCHENER -- Six Nations Police say one of their own has tested positive for COVID-19.

The police force has not indicated whether the officer is one of two already confirmed cases in the community.

Officials say the officer contracted the virus after coming into contact with a family member who had recently been to the U.S.

The man has been in self-isolation since March 17.

Since the officer took that step early, police say he did not pose a risk to public health.

In a press release, Six Nations Police say its officers will be wearing protective equipment like gloves and masks when they attend calls.

On Sunday, Chief Mark Hill confirmed there is currently two COVID-19 cases in Six Nations.

He also urged all businesses in the community to temporarily suspend the sale of tobacco.

That same day checkpoints were set up to stop shoppers from entering the community.