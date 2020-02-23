Police identify West Grey officer who was found dead near Mount Forest

Officials have confirmed that Const. Cory Trainor, the West Grey Police officer who was found in his cruiser Tuesday morning just north of Mount Forest, died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The 28-year-old was the force's Media Relations and Corporate Communications Officer. Police say Trainor was found dead in a police vehicle that was parked at Grey Road 109 and Southgate Road 6.

Family member identifies 'hero' boy who fell through ice on Lake Erie

A family member of the nine-year-old boy who fell through the ice on Lake Erie over the weekend has identified the child as Alexander Ottley.

Haldimand County OPP say they were called to the area of Peacock Point on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. following reports of two children who had fallen into the lake. The boy and his eight-year-old friend were on the ice edge when a wave swept them into the lake, according to officials.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ottley was attempting to save his friend who had fallen into the ice when he fell in.

OPP say weather and water conditions have continued to hamper their search. They’re set to resume the recovery effort on Monday.

Province-wide teachers’ strike draws thousands outside Kitchener City Hall

A massive rally outside of Kitchener City Hall in solidarity with teachers was one of many across Ontario on Friday. Waterloo Regional Police predicted that close to 10,000 people took part in the downtown Kitchener event.

The rallies across Ontario with all four teacher unions was to show unity to the province amidst negotiations on issues like class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

Catholic teachers’ strikes for the next week were suspended after the strikes as the unions scheduled new negotiatons. OSSTF strikes for the following Friday remain in place.

Up in Tokyo Smoke: Waterloo Region’s first legal pot shop opens

Waterloo Region's first legal cannabis store opened its doors in Cambridge on Wednesday, welcoming pot enthusiasts who were eager to start shopping. About a dozen people lined up early outside of Tokyo Smoke, located at 75 Pinebush Road, to be among the first customers through the door.

The shop opened its doors at 9 a.m. and welcomed people with a red carpet, DJ, and snacks.

Kitchener's first legal cannabis store is set to open on Friday.

Big ticket item: Region approves $104 million transit facility that could help GRT grow to townships

The Region of Waterloo has approved the contract for the construction of a new GRT bus maintenance facility. The $104,330,000 dollar facility on Northfield Drive will be built by Magil Construction Ontario Inc. out of London.

Slatted to be finished in the spring of 2022, the facility will have enough room for 200 buses and be used to store and repair articulating buses and electric buses once they are added to the fleet in coming years.

"There is more and more desire for transit in the townships we do have a few routes now but there are more being talked about," said Galloway. "This facility will be well positioned to service."