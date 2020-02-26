DURHAM, ONT. -- A memorial service is being held to celebrate the life of Const. Cory Trainor.

The West Grey Police officer was found dead in a patrol car north of Mount Forest last week.

The public celebration of life was scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Durham Community Centre and Arena.

Trainor was a five-year veteran with the West Grey Police Service. He was the media relations and communications officer.

On Feb. 18, he was found dead. The Owen Sound Police Service says he died from a self-inflicted wound.

They've since taken over the investigation into Trainor's death.

West Grey Police Chief Robert Martin says it's a small policing service, and many members have been hit hard by the loss.

"It's been hard on all of our members and it's been hard on the community as well," he says.

"We're very small and tight-knit and everyone knows each other, so this has impacted our community greatly."

Martin says that Trainor's position as the face of Polar Plunge and the communications bureau means he was embedded in the community.

The chief says the constable had tight relationships with media outlets around the province.

Martin says that he will remember the deceased officer's smile and his pride of being a police officer.