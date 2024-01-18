Police officer dragged during traffic stop in Cambridge

A police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle while a driver attempted to evade an arrest in a traffic stop in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say an officer had pulled over a male driver around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for an unspecified reason and attempted to arrest him.

The driver then sped up, dragging the officer a short distance, before getting away.

About an hour later, police and paramedics were on Gore Road in Puslinch, and officers were able to find the man.

The 28-year-old was arrested on a number of criminal and Highway Traffic Act charges.

Police are still looking for the vehicle he was driving.

It’s described as a white 2023 Nissan Qashqai with Ontario license plate CSJS 931.

Chris Iden, Public Information Officer for Waterloo regional police, says the investigation is ongoing.

“We are asking members of the public with any information regarding the incident, or if they locate the vehicle to please contact Waterloo regional police or Waterloo CrimeStoppers,” said Iden.

The officer involved was not hurt.