A Brantford police officer has been charged with communicating with a person under 18 for the purposes of obtaining sexual services.

Det. Const. Andrew Balog, 41, has been a member of the service for 14 years.

According to a press release, he has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear at a Brantford court on April 25.

Police did not elaborate on the details of the allegations, saying they would not provide any other comment while it’s under investigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court.