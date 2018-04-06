

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

It stems from an on duty incident in Kitchener on October 26, 2017.

Details of the alleged assault have not been released.

Waterloo Regional Police say Constable Jeffrey Hall was suspended after they became aware of the allegation.

The SIU was contacted on November 10th and began investigating the complaint against the officer.

They have now officially charged Hall with sexual assault and breach of trust.

Hall’s next court date is on May 2.