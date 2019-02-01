Featured
Police officer charged after rear-ending vehicle
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:29PM EST
A Guelph police officer has been charged after a crash on Thursday.
Police say it happened on Gordon Street near Dean Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
The officer reportedly rear-ended a van, whose driver suffered minor injuries.
It's estimated that the involved vehicles received a combined $7,500 in damage.
The police officer was charged with careless driving.