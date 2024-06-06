Police officer bitten on leg while arresting man in Guelph

A Guelph man is facing several charges after he bit a police officer while he was being arrested.

Guelph police were called to a business near London Road West and Woolwich Street on Wednesday just before 6 p.m.

They were told a man was yelling at staff and throwing things around.

When officers found the man a short distance away from the store, he was carrying steel pipes in each hand. Officers told him to drop the pipes and tried to arrest him.

They said while the man was handcuffed and sitting on the ground, he lunged toward an officer and bit them on the upper thigh.

A 60-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with assaulting police, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and several counts of breaching a probation order.