Three teenagers are facing charges after allegedly attempting to stop a police officer from making an arrest.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near Cedar and Dufferin streets in Woodstock.

Woodstock police say an officer was attempting to arrest a 17-year-old boy for a traffic offence when they were attacked by two girls – one of whom allegedly tried to pull the officer’s gun out of its holster.

Additional officers were called in to help get the trio into custody. They also allegedly damaged items while being kept in a holding cell.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with mischief and resisting police, a 17-year-old girl has been charged with resisting police and assaulting police, and a 16-year-old girl has been charged with assaulting police, obstructing police and disarming police.

All three are from Woodstock, according to police.