

CTV Kitchener





A marked police SUV was involved in a crash in Kitchener on Monday morning that hospitalized two people.

It happened in the intersection of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South around 11:30 a.m.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the cruiser was responding to a call with its lights and sirens activated.

The officer’s vehicle was heading eastbound and a sedan was heading northbound when they collided in the intersection.

A third vehicle was struck and damaged as a result of the crash.

The police officer was taken to Grand River Hospital with minor injuries.

A five-year-old passenger in the sedan was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

One witness said that several passersby helped the officer out of his cruiser.

Traffic was disrupted for several hours, causing bus routes to be rerouted around the crash site.

Grand River Transit tweeted that the intersection was reopened as of 3:30 p.m.

Charges will be pending, but police did not say which driver was at fault.