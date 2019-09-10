

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A vehicle that was seen parked on the wrong side of the road with the trunk open has led to a cannabis-related arrest, according to Guelph Police.

Officials say officers were conducting a routine patrol in the area of Edinburgh Road and Inkerman Street around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed the irregularity.

Police report that they spoke to a male who admitted he was delivering cannabis products to clients in the area.

A 28-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested just before 1 a.m. for possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis.

He was held at the Guelph Police Service pending a bail hearing.

Officers seized roughly 300 grams of cannabis.