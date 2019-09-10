Featured
Police observe vehicle parked on wrong side of road, leads to cannabis arrest
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:07AM EDT
A vehicle that was seen parked on the wrong side of the road with the trunk open has led to a cannabis-related arrest, according to Guelph Police.
Officials say officers were conducting a routine patrol in the area of Edinburgh Road and Inkerman Street around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed the irregularity.
Police report that they spoke to a male who admitted he was delivering cannabis products to clients in the area.
A 28-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested just before 1 a.m. for possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis.
He was held at the Guelph Police Service pending a bail hearing.
Officers seized roughly 300 grams of cannabis.