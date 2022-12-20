Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide

The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Waterloo regional police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Frederick Pfeiffer from Cambridge.

Police received a report someone had been shot at a home in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Police have not released any suspect information but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

On Monday, a business across the street shared security footage that appears to show a figure running away from the scene before police and paramedics arrive.

“I was not nervous, but I was a little shocked that that was happening right across the street,” Jake Snethlaje told CTV News on Monday.

Snethlaje works at the nearby business and watched the police response play out on the security cameras.